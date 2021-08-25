Popular pro gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Adidas are continuing their fruitful partnership with a new batch of collaborative sneakers dropping this month.

Arriving next week is a trio of Ninja x Adidas ZX 2K 2.0 “Time In” styles along with two summer-ready Adilette Boost slides. The set will once again bear the “Time In” mantra that was introduced with their first sneaker project in 2019. According to Ninja, the phrase references the countless hours that he and other creators needed to spend to master their crafts.

Although the release of Ninja’s next Adidas sneakers was just recently confirmed by the brand, this isn’t the first time we’re seeing them. Earlier this month, the gamer appeared as a guest on Full Size Run while wearing one of his three forthcoming ZX 2K 2.0 makeups.

Ninja’s new Adidas “Time In” collection featuring the ZX 2K 2.0 and Adilette Boost slides will be released on Aug. 31 at Adidas.com. The first model will retail for $150 each, while the slides will come with an $80 price tag.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas