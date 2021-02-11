Since its introduction in 2019, Nike Running’s ZoomX Vaporfly Next% has been one of the Swoosh’s most popular running shoes. Continuing to push envelope in the running realm, the brand is ready to give the silhouette an upgrade.

Official Nike product images have landed of the upcoming ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 and it’s expected to debut soon. At first glance, the look of this updated version is similar to its predecessor featuring a low-cut Vaporweave upper, but it’s now said to be more breathable and softer, while the overlays at the forefoot provide increased durability. In addition, a full-length carbon fiber plate is expected to be tucked within the ZoomX-cushioned midsole like other shoes from the Next% line, but Nike has not yet confirmed details on the cushioning setup.

As of now, a release date for this Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 is currently unavailable, but grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

