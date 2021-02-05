The popular Nike Kobe 6 may be the next shoe from Kobe Bryant’s signature basketball line to receive the Protro treatment.
Soleheatonfeet is reporting that a “Challenge Red/Black-White” makeup is expected to arrive sometime in early 2021. Although it’s unconfirmed, the color scheme suggests that it may look similar to the original “All-Star” colorway. Since the inception of the Kobe Protro series in 2018, the brand has re-issued a selection of Bryant’s signature models with modern tech including the Kobe 1, Kobe 4 and Kobe 5.
As of now, there is still a lot of uncertainty with future Kobe-related releases but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.
UPDATE (01/20): Official images of the “All-Star” Nike Kobe 6 Protro have surfaced. According to @zSneakerheadz, the fan-favorite style is returning sometime next month. Grab a detailed look below and stay tuned for official release details expected to arrive soon.
UPDATE (02/05): A release date for the “All-Star” Nike Kobe 6 Protro may have leaked. According to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ release calendar, an iteration of the Kobe 6 Protro is slated to launch on Feb. 20, which lines up with the annual NBA All-Star Weekend festivities that typically take place in mid-February. As of now, an official release date has yet to be confirmed by the brand but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.