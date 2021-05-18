It was around this time last year that leaks of the Nike Zoom Freak 2 began surfacing on the net, and it looks like the reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next signature shoe may follow a similar timeline.

Newly leaked images from @Sneakers_on_court show what’s believed to be the Nike Zoom Freak 3 as seen with the branding stamped on the footbed. Fans of the line’s first model will be happy to see that the reverse Swoosh branding is returning to Antetokounmpo’s third shoe, but instead of it being on the midsole, it now resides by the collar. An inaugural design element for the signature line is the introduction of the midfoot strap.

As of now, the Nike Zoom Freak 3 has yet to be formally revealed by Antetokounmpo or the brand, but check out a first look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.