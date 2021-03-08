Ahead of 2021’s International Women’s Day celebrations, which is observed on March 8, Nike released a new film that spotlights the influence that Black women have had on sports and other industries.

The latest film dubbed “We Play Real” is narrated by actress and playwright Dominique Fishback and while it only lasts a minute long, the video manages to highlight many of the brand’s top athletes including WNBA stars A’ja Wilson, Jewell Lloyd, Natasha Cloud, Diamond DeShields, Seimone Augustus, and Sheryl Swoopes, as well as tennis champions Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, along with many others.

In related news, Nike Inc. also announced a $500,000 donation in January to Black Girl Ventures, which is an organization dedicated to providing Black and brown female entrepreneurs with access to community and capital to build their businesses.

Check out Nike’s latest film in its entirety above and be on the lookout for more inspiring and empowering content and stories throughout the year.