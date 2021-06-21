Nike continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Air Griffey Max 1 with the latest “Sweetest Swing” collection featuring more than just the baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr.’s signature shoe.

The full lineup includes the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Like Father, Like Son,” Air Max 90 “OG Flipped,” “Webbed Fury” Vapormax Plus, and the “Sweetest Swing” Air Griffey Max 1. Each style features special details that celebrate Griffey Jr. and his hall-of-fame career, like his “24” jersey number on the shoe’s uppers or the spider theme referencing his “Spider-Man Catch” play on the VaporMax.

Coinciding with the launch of this collection, the sneaker retail chain hosted a softball game at the Brooklyn Cyclones Stadium in Brooklyn on June 17, which featured notable New Yorkers like ASAP Ferg and Nigel Sylvester. The day’s games culminated with a $5,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club.

While the collection did release over the weekend, readers can still cop Nike’s “Sweetest Swing” collection now at Footlocker.com and at Foot Locker stores.

Image via Foot Locker

Image via Foot Locker