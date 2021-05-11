If last month’s announcement of the upcoming “Plant Cork” pack wasn’t enough, there’s some good news coming.

Nike announced today that a second set of sustainable sneakers is on the way this summer that features artwork by Tokyo-born artist Mayumi Yamase. The collection includes the fan-favorite Air Force 1 Low and the Blazer Low silhouettes in their Flyleather variations, which feature uppers made with at least 50 percent recycled leather fibers. According to the Swoosh, Yamase’s colorful aesthetic is inspired by her belief in community as a creative.

“Community gives me a sense of comfort and fun in my daily life, but it also stretches my imagination and surprises me, leading to discoveries in my own artwork that challenge my expectations,” she says.

Readers will be able to pick up the Yamase-designed Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather and the Nike Blazer Low Flyleather starting on May 19 via SNKRS, NikeLab MA5 and Dover Street Market Ginza.

Image via Nike