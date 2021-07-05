It turns out the latest batch of SB Dunk collabs aren’t the only thing releasing from Nike SB for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. There’s also this new silhouette from the brand’s skateboarding division making its debut this summer.

Per Nike, this forthcoming SB Sandy ZoomX Bruin is an homage to late Nike legend Sandy Bodecker, who passed away in October 2018. Bodecker was responsible for the birth of the SB line and spearheaded the brand’s Breaking2 marathon initiative.

This shoe celebrates both the aforementioned projects as this new version of the Bruin and it features a Flyknit upper that’s inspired by the NEXT% running styles worn at the Breaking2 event and is crafted from materials that have been custom-printed from Mark Smith’s “Blue Sky Dreamer” portrait of Bodecker, which currently hangs in The Bodecker Foundation space in Portland, Ore. Adding to the design is the elite ZoomX foam cushioning along with a full-length carbon fiber plate in the midsole.

The Nike SB Sandy ZoomX Bruin will release in limited quantities at select Nike SB stockists in Tokyo this summer.

Image via Nike