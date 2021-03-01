After delivering an SB Dunk High last year, Nike SB is once again celebrating longtime team rider Paul Rodriguez—this time with the SB Dunk Low.

A newly leaked image from @Sneaker_Rumors on Instagram shows what appears to be a first look at an upcoming “What The P-Rod” SB Dunk Low. As the name suggests, it features a mismatched color scheme that covers the entirety of the shoe with various elements pulled from some of his past Nike SB collaborations, including designs from his own P-Rod line.

In a recent episode of the Complex Sneakers’ podcast, Rodriguez alluded to an upcoming special release with Nike SB that would pay homage to his history with the brand. While he didn’t offer any details, it appears that this is that sneaker.

No release details for this “What The P-Rod” Nike SB Dunk Low are currently available, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.