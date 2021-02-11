Nike SB has had no problem building energy around the SB Dunks as of late due in part to the storytelling behind collaborations with the likes of Sean Cliver, Dubai’s Frame Skate, and others. Further adding to the hype, the Swoosh’s sub-label is celebrating one of skate culture’s most popular tools, the VX1000 camcorder.

The handheld tape camcorder has been popular in skate culture since its 1995 introduction thanks to its durability and its ability to capture wide-angle shots with a fish-eye lens. There are plenty of callbacks to the camera featured on the shoe including the texts “Peak,” “Rec Level,” “Shutter Speed,” and “Wht Bal” stamped throughout the shoe as seen with the images shared by @Flystreetwear.

According to @NikeSBorNothing on Instagram, there’s currently no launch planned in the States for this “VX1000” SB Dunk Low but the pair is slated to release at Nike SB stockists in Europe starting on Feb. 20. Check back for updates on a possible stateside release.

Image via Flystreetwear

Image via Flystreetwear

Image via Flystreetwear

Image via Flystreetwear

Image via Flystreetwear