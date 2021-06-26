Not to be confused with the popular release from 2001, the SB variation of the Nike Dunk Low will arrive in a new “Red Plum” make-up this summer.

First reported and mocked up by zSneakerheadz, the low-top will bear a deep red hue and black on the upper, sharply contrasted by vibrant hits of taxi yellow and citron on various branding hits. It’s believed that the same plum and black tandem will finish off the outsole. In the end, we may get something similar to 2019’s “True Berry” release, but with a lot more color pop.

For now, the “Red Plum” SB Dunk Low is being pegged to Summer 2021, with an official release date yet to be announced. We’ll update you with new details as they become available in the coming months.

UPDATE (06/26): Official Nike product images of the “Red Plum” SB Dunk Low has surfaced, which may indicate that the release is imminent. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Red Plum”

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: Red Plum/Black/Taxi/Citron

Style #: BQ6817-501

Image via Nike

