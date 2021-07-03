Just when you think the Nike SB resurgence may be plateauing, a new shoe surfaces that carries the energy forward. The early online reaction to this upcoming Mummy-themed SB Dunk Low indicates that Nike SB has another winner on the way.

On deck for Halloween 2021, this Dunk features frayed, tear-away canvas construction that mimics mummy wraps and opens to reveal eye embroidery on the heels. Additional details include Seafoam Swooshes, spider embroidery on the left toe, Eye of Horus graphics on the backside of the tongues, and custom insoles. A glow-in-the-dark outsole brings the theme home.

Expect the “Mummy” SB Dunk Low to release sometime this October on SNKRS and at select Nike Skateboarding stockists. We’ll continue to follow-up with new information in the coming months.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy”

Release Date: Oct. 2021

Color: Coconut Milk/Seafoam-Yellow Strike

Style #: DM0774-111

Price: $110

Image via teddyssole

Image via teddyssole

Image via teddyssole

Image via teddyssole

Image via teddyssole

Image via teddyssole

Image via teddyssole

Image via teddyssole

Image via teddyssole