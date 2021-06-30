After dropping in an “Infrared” Air Max 90-inspired colorway last year, another iteration of the classic running shoe will soon be used as inspiration for the next Nike SB Dunk Low release.

Shown here is a forthcoming SB Dunk Low style that appears to inherit the Air Max 90’s “Laser Blue” color blocking. The shoe wears a predominantly white makeup on an upper that combines leather with mesh along with black overlay panels at the heel and suede Swoosh in grey. Rounding out the look are vibrant blue accents on the tongue, heel tab, and outsole. Despite the similarities, there is currently no indication on the shoe that confirms its inspiration.

There’s currently no official release date for this “Laser Blue” SB Dunk Low but according to @NikeSBorNothing on Instagram, the pair is scheduled to drop at Nike SB stockists sometime in September. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

