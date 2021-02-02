In addition to the upcoming "Court Purple" colorway, another Air Jordan 1-inspired look is coming to the popular Nike SB Dunk Low.

This time, the SB Dunk Low will be dropping in a new "Classic Green" iteration, seen here with a first look shared by @Brasmark78 on Instagram. The style mimics the classic "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1 color blocking but replacing the red overlays with a green hue atop the white leather base. Adding to the look are green shoelaces, a white midsole, and a green outsole.

Nike SB has reimagined popular Air Jordan 1 colorways on the SB Dunk Low in the past, most recently with last year's "Chicago" and "Shadow" make-ups.

According to zSneakerheadz, this "Classic Green" SB Dunk Low is expected to release at select retailers sometime in the spring or summer season. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Classic Green"

Release Date: Spring/Summer 2021

Color: Classic Green/Black/White/Classic Green

Style #: BQ6817-302

Price: $100

Image via brasmark78

Image via brasmark78

Image via brasmark78

Image via brasmark78

Image via brasmark78