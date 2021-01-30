After re-imagining the "Chlorophyll" Air Trainer 1 as a skateboarding shoe late last year, the cross-trainer's iconic colorway could soon serve as inspiration for an upcoming Nike SB Dunk.

According to @Soleheatonfeet on Twitter, the SB Dunk Low is releasing in a "Medium Grey/White/Chlorophyll/Black" color scheme during the holiday season this year. Given its far-off release date, an early look has yet to surface but a mock-up rendering from @zSneakerheadz indicates it will feature a white leather upper that's paired with grey overlays while black Swoosh branding appears on the sides. The shoe's standout details are the green accents covering the tongue tag and heel tab.

As of now, this "Chlorophyll" Nike SB Dunk Low is slated to release sometime this holiday season. We'll keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Chlorophyll"

Release Date: Holiday 2021

Color: Medium Grey/White/Chlorophyll/Black

Style #: BQ6817-011