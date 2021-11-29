After finally releasing the long-awaited “Strawberry Cough” SB Dunk Highs last month, Nike SB has another fruit-inspired Dunk on the way.

Shown here is a sample version of the forthcoming “Blue Raspberry” SB Dunk Low courtesy of @Depeche23mode on Instagram. According to @zSneakerheadz, this pair references blue raspberry, a popular flavoring that’s used on candy, snacks, and soft drinks. The upper wears a two-tone color blocking with a lighter shade dressing the leather and a light hue covering on suede overlay panels. The shoe also features a graphic of the fruit behind the tongue reminiscent of the strawberry from Todd Bratrud’s aforementioned “Strawberry Cough” iteration, but there’s no confirmation on the shoe that it was designed in collaboration with the artist.

Per @zSneakerheadz, this “Blue Raspberry” Nike SB Dunk Low will arrive sometime in Summer ‘22 at Nike.com and at select Nike SB stockists, but release details haven’t been confirmed by the brand.

Image via Depeche23Mode