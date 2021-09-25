There’s a new colorway of the Nike SB Dunk High dropping soon but the pair will only be available at skate shops.

Shown here is the upcoming SB Dunk High “Unbleached” and according to @NikeSBorNothing on Instagram, this pair was designed as a DIY project and is meant to be dip-dyed in colors of the wearer’s choosing. The shoe features raw and uncolored materials including a light brown canvas material serving as the base of the upper while white leather is used on the overlay panels as well as the Swoosh branding. The clean execution continues on the tooling with a white midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

As indicated with the “Unbleached” SB Dunk High’s orange-colored tongue tag, this pair will be a part of an upcoming Orange Label release and will be available exclusively at Nike SB stockists. As of now, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

