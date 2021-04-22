Themed Nike SB Dunk releases continue into May, when the “TV Signal” colorway is expected to make its retail debut.

Going with full retro aesthetic, the shoe takes wearers back to a time when TVs were analog and VHS tapes were how you saw the latest and greatest in skate. That is represented by colorful TV bar panels alongside a white foundation and black suede overlays. The concept carries over to the insoles, which bear scrambled signal graphics, along with a runtime of 0:0:01.

The rumored, but unconfirmed, release date for this pair is May 15. We’ll keep you posted with official launch details as soon as they’re announced.

Nike SB Dunk High “TV Signal”

Release Date: 05/15/21

Style #: CZ2253-100

Price: $110

Image via Nike

