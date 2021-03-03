It’s been a long time since Nike SB used the Dunk to pay respect to the state of Hawaii, but that will be changing soon if this unreleased pair is any indication.

Images from @yankeekicks show a new Nike SB Dunk High said to be nicknamed “Hawaii.” The pair uses a Sail/Blue/GreenAqua colorway and features multicolor a Hawaiian print across the entire upper. Hemp material on the tongue and Swoosh logo is reminiscent of the woven bamboo paneling used on 2004’s “Aloha” collaboration with Kicks Hawaii.

Other past Hawaii-themed Dunks include the volcano-inspired SB Dunk Low Premium “Hawaii” from 2006.

There’s currently no confirmed release date for the Nike SB Dunk High “Hawaii,” but it should be coming soon.

Nike SB Dunk High “Hawaii”

Release Date: 2021

Color: Sail/Blue/GreenAqua

Style #: CZ2232-300

Price: $120