It’s been three years since Saquon Barkley inked an endorsement deal with Nike and since then, the New York Giants star running back has already released his own apparel collection with the brand. Adding to the growing lists of drops from the partnership is this new Air Trainer III style arriving soon.

Today, the Swoosh unveiled that Barkley is getting his own iteration of the Air Trainer III, a training shoe made popular by Bo Jackson in the late ‘80s. According to Nike, this Saquon Air Trainer III shoe is inspired by the sneaker culture during his childhood and features subtle references to New York across the shoe including the reflective piping designed to mimic the construction zones seen across the city. Additional details include Barkley’s signature lightning logo that appears on the heel and footbed, his jersey number on the tongue tag, and two black stripes over the left lateral Swoosh as a nod to the eyeblack he will wear throughout the 2021-22 NFL season.

Readers will be able to cop this Nike Saquon Air Trainer III starting on Oct 8 via SNKRS, and at Kith, UPNYC, and other select retailers for $140.

Image via Nike

