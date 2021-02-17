If you aren’t one of the lucky people selected to wear test the 2.5 version of Tom Sachs’ coveted Mars Yard shoe later this month, this new Nike Overbreak colorway could serve as a worthy consolation prize.

While there’s nothing that officially links the Mars Yards to this specific release, the upper does incorporate a similarly styled tan and beige make up with red hits on the Swoosh and heel tab. Underneath is a full-length React cushioning unit with a design mirroring the ISPA OverReact silhouette that debuted in July. Grab a detailed look below.

This “Fossil” colorway of the Nike Overbreak is currently scheduled to release at select retailers in Asia on Jan. 5, 2021 for a retail price of $140, but a stateside release hasn’t been announced by the brand.

UPDATE (02/17): New release details on the Nike Overbreak in the “Fossil” colorway have surfaced. The style is launching overseas this Saturday, Feb. 20 at End. Clothing and at Nike Australia but there’s speculation it won’t release in the states due to its resemblance to Tom Sach’s Mard Yard sneaker.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike