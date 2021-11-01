The NBA is celebrating its 75th birthday this season and Nike, the official outfitter of the league, is marking the occasion with special jerseys dropping soon.

Today, the Swoosh unveiled the latest Nike x NBA City Edition uniforms that will be worn by players during the current 2021-22 season. According to the brand, the design of each jersey features details from the respective franchise’s most memorable moments as inspiration while looking ahead to the future of the league. This includes specific looks worn by players when they put up an all-time performance, when a team captured the elusive NBA championship, and more. In addition to the jerseys, the set includes matching shorts that will also be available upon release.

Readers will be able to cop the 2021-22 Nike x NBA City Edition uniforms starting on Nov. 15 at Nike.com and at select Nike and NBA stores.