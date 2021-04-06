Nike has big plans for its environmentally friendly Move to Zero initiative this summer. Today, the brand revealed a new set of sneakers that are created with the mission of promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

Included in the latest offerings is a new addition to the Space Hippie collection, the Nike Crater Impact. The low-cut model boasts about 25 percent recycled materials and features specific design elements like efficient overlays, stitched curves, and an embroidered Swoosh to help avoid unnecessary waste.

Also included in the collection are celebrated models like the Air Force 1 Low, the Blazer Mid, and Daybreak to make up the “Plant Cork” Pack. The styles for each pair draw inspiration from various environments to give the shoes a natural look.

In addition, there are new styles of both the Cosmic Unity and the Air VaporMax 2021 coming, which feature at least 25 percent and 55 percent of recycled materials, respectively. Two other performance silhouettes are joining the fray with the Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Next Nature and the Nike Victory G Lite, both crafted with at least 20 percent recycled materials.

Specific release dates for each shoe in Nike’s Move to Zero collection for Summer ‘21 have not been announced by the brand.

