Just weeks away from the NBA’s highly anticipated Christmas Day schedule of games, LeBron James’ latest signature shoe has surfaced in a new colorway that appears to be linked to the holiday.

Predominantly styled in a vibrant aqua tone, this Nike LeBron 19 features crimson and yellow accents, as well as a snow-speckled midsole reminiscent of the “Christmas” LeBron 8. Additionally, Christmas light-bearing Swooshes and Dunkman logos appear on the lateral side and heel, respectively. The same crimson and yellow tandem returns to finish off the outsole.

As of now, Nike hasn’t officially announced this LeBron 19 or a confirmed release date. Keep it locked for updates in the weeks ahead.

Nike LeBron 19

Release Date: December 2021

Style #: DC9338-400

Price: $200

Image via Nike

