Over the last few years, Nike Basketball fans were treated to the return of several Nike LeBron models returning to shelves for the first time. Now, it appears the retro run will continue this fall with the LeBron 9.

Images of what’s expected to be the first-ever retro of the LeBron 9 have surfaced today courtesy of @Chickenwop_ on Instagram. According to @zSneakerheadz, the style is dubbed “South Coast,” which is a term that references the south Pacific Coast of California. The pair is expected to hit shelves sometime this fall and holiday season to celebrate the model’s 10-year anniversary.

Light blue and black work their way onto the shoe’s upper while neon green accents appear on the Swoosh branding, the tongue, and crest on the heel. Bold hits of pink along with floral graphics appear on the shoe’s sockliner.

As of now, a release date for this “South Coast” LeBron 9 retro hasn’t been confirmed by Nike but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.