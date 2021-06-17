Not pictured as part of the Space Jam: A New Legacy footwear and apparel collection that was unveiled earlier this month is a special make-up of the Nike LeBron 8 associated with the film.

The black-based sneaker is livened up with contrasting gradient accents, a colorful pattern near the forefoot, and a Serververse/Bugs Bunny graphic pattern along the sides. A lenticular ‘Tune Squad’ graphic adorns the tongues, while animated versions of LeBron and Bugs are depicted in ‘Dunkman’ logo form on the heels. The shoes are finished off with glow-in-the-dark outsoles.

As of now, a release date for the “Space Jam” LeBron 8 hasn’t been announced, but we’ll continue to keep you updated as new details are revealed.

Image via Sal Casper

