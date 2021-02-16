After dropping the “Graffiti” LeBron 8s last month, the latest release for LeBron James’ Nike #LeBronWatch series may have surfaced.

What could be arriving this month for the series is a new Nike LeBron 7 colorway wearing the team colors of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Identical to the player exclusive colorway James wore back in September, the look is executed with a predominantly white upper that’s paired with patent leather overlays in Dodger blue, while red accents appear on the sock liner and outsole.

Last month, the Swoosh confirmed that #LeBronWatch is returning this season, a program that started in 2018 and gave sneaker fans access to player exclusive styles worn by James himself.

As of now, there isn’t a confirmed release date for this “Dodgers” LeBron 7, but the brand confirmed that a new #LeBronWatch sneaker is releasing on the 23rd of each month this NBA season. Grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

