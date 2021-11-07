Though the Nike LeBron 19 hasn’t officially launched stateside, new colorways of LeBron James’ latest signature model continue to surface.

While we’re still awaiting the official backstory on this make-up, the scheme clues us in on a possible beach-inspired theme or a nod to the Lakers’ franchise roots in Minneapolis. The shoe sports a predominantly sail upper, which gives way to a blue counter wrapped around the heel. Subtle hits of light blue and purple appear on Flywire and middle lace loops. Below, the same light blue hue and yellow share the shoe’s Zoom and Max Air bags, as well as the crown-inspired traction pattern.

Expect this upcoming LeBron 19 to release soon on SNKRS and at Nike Basketball retailers in the near future.

Nike LeBron 19

Release Date: Fall 2021

Style #: DC9341-200

Price: $200

Image via Nike

