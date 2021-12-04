Initially previewed in Nike’s Space Jam: A New Legacy collection in July, we finally have a concrete release date for the Nike LeBron 19.

Today, Nike announced on its SNKRS release calendar that LeBron James’ 19th signature shoe will make its retail debut in the “Uniform Hook” makeup this month. The pair, shown here, directly references the blue and orange uniforms that King James and the Tune Squad wore in the final act of the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Aside from the color scheme, there are several other key details including a galaxy print and official Space Jam: A New Legacy branding on the footbed.

Readers will be able to pick up this “Uniform Hook” Nike LeBron 19 on Dec. 18 via SNKRS for $200. In addition to this “Uniform Hook” colorway, there’s also a second Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired "White and Blue Dutch” makeup dropping on the same date.

Image via Nike

