“We Are Family” is the motto of the LeBron James Family Foundation, a non-profit founded by LeBron James that uplifts youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Among many things in the city, the foundation is responsible the opening of I Promise School in 2018. Once again, Nike is acknowledging its star athletes’ foundation with a special colorway of his latest signature shoe, the LeBron 18.

The “We Are Family” LeBron 18 picks up where the “I Promise” LeBron 17 left off, bearing various shades of teal throughout the upper, heel and sole. Contrasting hits of orange appear on the toebox Swoosh, midsole and outsole. The foundation’s motto can be found on the tongue, while its official logo adorns the insoles.

Expect this colorway of the LeBron 18 to hit retail on June 5 for $200.

Nike LeBron 18 “We Are Family”

Release Date: 06/05/21

Style #: CQ9283-300

Price: $200

Image via Nike

