As fans patiently await the introduction of the Nike LeBron 19, there are still a few more releases of its predecessor coming.

One of those pairs is the pair shown here, an upcoming LeBron 18 Low designed in collaboration with popular gaming company Xbox and coinciding with the premiere of the LeBron James-starred film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Dubbed “Wile E. x Roadrunner,” is inspired by the iconic Looney Tunes characters of Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner. The shoe wears a mismatched color scheme with the left shoe in a brown-based color scheme representing Wile E. and the right pair in blue for Road Runner.

In addition to the shoe, Xbox and Nike have teamed up to create a special controller featuring the same Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote graphic used on the LeBron 18 Low.

The “Wile E. x Roadrunner” Xbox x Nike LeBron 18 Low will be released on July 15 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $220.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike