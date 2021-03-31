LeBron James will once again honor legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and his iconic part-iced tea, part-lemonade drink with this upcoming Nike LeBron release.
The Nike LeBron 18 Low “LeBronald Palmer” dons a tropical theme that includes various palm tree graphics covering the vibrant yellow upper—a style introduced on the original “LeBronold Palmer” 9 Low. Adding to the look are green hues on the tongue and shoelaces while orange hits appear on the Swoosh.
In addition to the aforementioned LeBron 9 Low, the bold colorway also appeared in the form of a LeBron 12 Low.
As of now, the Nike LeBron 18 Low “LeBronold Palmer” is scheduled to release in Europe on April 4 including at Foot Locker, but a stateside launch has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.
Nike LeBron 18 Low “LeBronald Palmer”
Release Date: 04/04/21
Color: White Lime-Bright Mango-New Green
Style #: CV7562-300
Price: $N/A