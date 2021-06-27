Critics had a field day when images of a Nike LeBron 18 bearing “GOAT” (Greatest of All-Time) emblems surfaced shortly after LeBron James suffered his first-ever first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs. However, the shoe, officially dubbed “La Cabra,” pays homage to another GOAT candidate—WNBA legend Diana Taurasi.

A longtime wearer of exclusive LeBron sigs under Nike Basketball and James’ co-star in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Taurasi gets her first official sneaker, which pays homage to her Italian and Argentinian heritage, along with her seemingly endless list of achievements. The shoe is predominantly styled in black, backed by an ivory heel displaying written nods to her accolades. Her GOAT logo appears along the tongue and insoles, officially marking her as La Cabra. An ivory and green outsole with black and red hits finish things off below.

Priced at $200, Taurasi’s “La Cabra” LeBron 18 will release Friday, July 2 via the SNKRS app.

Diana Taurasi x Nike LeBron 18 “La Cabra“

Release Date: 07/02/21

Color: Black/Pale Ivory/Spiral Sage-University Red

Style #: CQ9283-008

Price: $200

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike