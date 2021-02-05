Along with the Nike LeBron 18 Low set to debut this month, LeBron James’ current signature shoe will also release in a new colorway for Chinese New Year.

The latest iteration of the LeBron 18 was designed in collaboration with 400ml, a local graffiti creative label in China, to inject a youthful attitude into traditional Chinese culture. Dubbed “Gong Xi Fa Cai,” this pair gets its name from the holiday phrase to express blessings to one other.

The shoe wears a predominantly red color scheme that’s paired with light blue accents on the shoelaces and heel counter as well as the phrase “Gong Xi Fa Cai” stamped on the footbed. The look is completed with a speckled Air Max and Zoom Air-cushioned tooling.

This “Chinese New Year” Nike LeBron 18 will be released at Nike SNKRS in China and at select retailers tomorrow for $200, but a stateside launch has yet to be announced by the brand.

