Earlier this month, Nike released the LeBron 18 “Best 1-9” and it bundled the best makeups from LeBron James’ first eight signature shoes into a new colorway. And soon, the brand will complete the theme with this latest iteration dropping this month.

Just like the initial pair, the “Best 10-18” LeBron 18 pictured here have combined some of the most popular styles from James’ nine most recent silhouettes into one release. For fans who are finding it difficult to distinguish which makeups were used, the brand made it easy by applying a graphic of each shoe on the insoles.

Readers will be able to cop the “Best 10-18” Nike LeBron 18 on June 30 at Nike.com, SNKRS, and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $200.

Nike LeBron 18 “Best 10-18”

Release Date: 07/30/21

Color: Psychic Purple/Multi-Color/Black

Style #: DM2813-500

Price: $200

Image via Nike

