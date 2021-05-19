Nike is combining the best styles from LeBron James’ first nine signature shoes to create the latest colorway for his current model.

Arriving before the month’s end is this “Best 1-9” LeBron 18 pictured here. As the name suggests, the shoe bundles popular design elements and color schemes pulled from the Air Zoom Generation to the LeBron 9 such as the “What The Throne” LeBron 9’s lace dubrae, the pinstriped heel counter from the “Yankees” LeBron 5, teal and pink accents from the “South Beach” LeBron 8, and the multicolored outsole referencing the “Fruity Pebbles” LeBron 4, just to name a few. To make identifying the inspiration behind the shoe easier, the brand has printed a graphic of the shoes that are referenced onto the insole.

This multicolored “Best 1-9” Nike LeBron 18 will be released via SNKRS and at select Nike Basketball retailers starting on May 29 for a retail price of $200. Grab an official look below.

Image via Nike

