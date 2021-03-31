It was right around this time last year that the Nike KD 13 was officially unveiled, and it looks like a similar timeline will be used for the next installment of Kevin Durant’s signature sneaker line.

Ahead of a formal reveal, product images of the Nike KD 14 have surfaced online. Fans of the line’s older models will be pleased to know Durant’s 14th shoe includes the return of a midfoot support strap, a feature that hasn’t been seen since 2014’s KD 7. Further tech specs haven’t been disclosed, but the images show what appears to be full-length Zoom Air cushioning. As for the colorway, the first pair to leak uses an animal print upper in black, white, and brown.

While a release date hasn’t been confirmed by the brand, the model is marked for an April 17 release at retailers in a black and red colorway. Check back in the coming days for updates on the Nike KD 14.

