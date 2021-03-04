As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, Nike has announced a multi-year partnership with the Florida A&M University Athletics.

Today, the Swoosh shared a press release stating that it will supply the HBCU with footwear, uniforms and apparel for the next six years starting on July 1. The FAMU men’s and women’s basketball teams will be outfitted with gear from LeBron James’ signature line, which ranges from uniforms, apparel and footwear including special PE colorways of his current Nike LeBron 18 shoe pictured below. Hinting at the partnership, James laced up the player-exclusive “FAMU” LeBron 18s on Tuesday when his Los Angeles Lakers squad faced off against the Phoenix Suns.

“Nike has long supported Florida A&M Athletics, and I’m committed to lifting up HBCU’s, so I was happy I rocked a pair of the PEs in-game and showcased a piece of what’s to come for the men’s and women’s basketball programs,” James said.

Additionally, Nike confirmed it will aid Florida A&M Athletics’ development programs, offer internships and organize networking opportunities for the student-athletes of the HBCU. Nike has also increased its HBCU hires from 8 percent to 18 percent between 2019 to 2020 thanks to new partnerships with the National Black MBA Association and Reaching Out MBA.

“Florida A&M has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, which not only includes athletic success, but equally important in academics, preparation for future careers and community engagement,” says Sonja Henning, Nike’s VP of League Partnerships for North America. “Through our continued relationship with Florida A&M Athletics, we’ll have the opportunity to partner with some of the country’s preeminent student-athletes and the next generation of leaders.”