The days of needing to use your hands to put on a pair of sneakers will soon be a thing of the past thanks to Nike's latest silhouette, the Go FlyEase, set to make its debut soon.

As the name suggests, the Nike Go FlyEase incorporates the latest advancement to the brand's FlyEase tech, which is designed to help athletes of all capabilities get into their shoes. The Go FlyEase's hands-free design is made possible due to the midsole, which features a bi-stable hinge that allows the shoe to be secure when it's open and closed. Another signature detail is the tensioner band that holds the shoe open or closed when you’re ready to wear it, or sliding them off your feet via the kickstand heel.

Image via Nike

The Nike Go FlyEase will be released to select Nike members in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan starting on Feb. 15 for $120. The silhouette will be more widely available in the months ahead.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike