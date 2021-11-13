The “Bronze Eclipse” Nike Dunk Low isn’t the only women’s exclusive release on the horizon. There’s also a set of “University Gold” styles dropping soon.

The Swoosh confirmed via SNKRS that the Dunk Low and Dunk High are releasing in a new “University Gold” makeup this month. The upper of the first pair dons a white and orange leather upper while gold accents appear on the Swoosh branding and a gold-colored outsole. The latter shoe sports a white and gold upper combined with metallic gold Swoosh on the sides, and a solid orange outsole.

Readers will be able to pick up both women’s exclusive iterations of the “University Gold” Nike Dunk Low and Dunk High on Nov. 27 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $110 to $120.

Image via Nike

