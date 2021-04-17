The “Purple Pulse” colorway previewed yesterday isn’t the only new Nike Dunk Low style that’s right around the corner. The “Yellow Strike” makeup of the shoe pictured here is also hitting shelves relatively soon.

This Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Strike” is very much similar to the aforementioned purple style, as seen with the blotchy look covering the overlay panels on the white-based tumbled leather upper. The shoe also features hairy suede Swoosh on the sides, a white midsole and a beige outsole.

Unlike the “Purple Pulse” pair, it doesn’t appear that this will be releasing exclusively in women’s sizing, and should be available in men’s sizes as well.

As of now, a release date for this “Yellow Strike” Nike Dunk Low is currently unknown, but the pair is expected to release at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers this spring.

Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Strike”

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: Yellow Strike/Yellow Strike/White

Style #: DM9467-700

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike