It turns out yesterday’s leaks of the upcoming yellow and white Nike Dunk Low colorway will be part of a larger collection reportedly releasing next year.

Specifically, the group of styles will be dropping exclusively in women’s sizing including this latest “Green Glow” pair shared by Sneakerjamz. The shoe keeps it light on colors with green overlays breaking up the white-based upper. Women’s-exclusive releases for the model don’t only apply to the Low, as a bevy of colorways for the High is also expected to be dropping throughout 2021.

As of now, the release details for the Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Green Glow” have yet to be announced by the brand.

UPDATE (04/03): Nike has confirmed that the women’s exclusive “Green Glow” colorway of the Dunk Low is releasing on April 16 via SNKRS for $100.

Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Green Glow”

Release Date: 04/16/21

Color: White/Green Glow

Style #: DD1503-105

Price: $100

Image via Nike

