It appears that Nike will be celebrating next year’s Valentine’s Day by dropping a brand new colorway of the ever-popular Dunk Low.

Official Nike product images of the upcoming pair were shared by @zSneakerheadz this week, revealing a traditional red and pink color scheme dressing what appears to be denim as the base of the upper and coupled with tumbled leather overlay panels. Unlike the standard pair of Dunks, the suede Swoosh logo on the sides feature lace underlays. Rounding out the look is a red midsole and a pink semi-translucent outsole. According to the trusted leaker account, this pair will also be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

As of now, release details for this “Valentine’s Day” Nike Dunk Low has yet to be established by the brand but the pair is slated to hit stores in February 2022. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official info in the months ahead.

Image via zsneakerheadz