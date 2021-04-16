The recent resurgence of the Nike Dunk has mostly included classic colorways rather than new ones, but that’s expected to be changing soon.

Thanks to an official look from Nike, we get a peep at the previously unseen Dunk Low “Purple Pulse” that’s set to release exclusively in women’s sizing. The style that’s seen here attributes its name to the purple streaks covering the leather-based shoe’s overlays panels including on the suede Swoosh, and outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, readers can expect this women’s exclusive “Purple Pulse” Nike Dunk Low to arrive at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers this spring but an official release date has yet to be announced by the brand.

Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Purple Pulse”

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: Purple Pulse/Purple Pulse/White

Style #: DM9467-500

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike