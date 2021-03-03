The year is young but 2021 is already shaping up to be a great one for fans of the Nike Dunk, especially for females, with this new colorway joining the March lineup.

In addition to the “Syracuse” Dunk High and the black and white Dunk Low colorway, the third “Orange Pearl” iteration will also be launching exclusively in women’s sizing this month. The latest style boasts its traditional two-toned color blocking with sail leather serving as the base of the upper and orange pearl hits covering the overlays, Swooshes, shoelaces, and sock liner. The simple execution continues with a sail midsole and a contrasting orange pearl outsole.

Priced at $100, readers will be able to pick up this women’s exclusive “Orange Pearl” Dunk Low on March 15 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Orange Pearl”

Release Date: 03/15/2021

Color: Sail/Orange Pearl

Style #: DD1503-102

Price: $100

Image via Nike

