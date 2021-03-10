The women’s exclusive Nike Dunks are abundant this month and on the heels of today’s “Syracuse” and black and white releases is a new style arriving soon.

Next up for the popular model is the new “Green Strike” Nike Dunk Low. The latest style switches things up from its traditional two-tone color blocking as the white-based leather upper is coupled with multi-colored overlays including yellow hits at the forefoot, red eye stays, and a purple counter. Adding to the bold style is green Swoosh branding on the sides. Breaking up the colorful look is a black sock liner, white midsole, and a black outsole.

Along with the upcoming “Orange Pearl” make-up, the “Green Strike” Nike Dunk Low will be released on March 15 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $100.

Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Green Strike”

Release Date: 03/15/2021

Color: Multi-Color/Multi-Color

Style #: DD1503-106

Price: $100

Image via Nike

