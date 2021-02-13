In addition to the “Coast” colorway, a second women’s exclusive Nike Dunk Low style is set to join the February lineup.

This latest makeup wears its traditional two-toned color blocking by using navy leather as the base and is coupled with light grey overlays including on the side’s Swoosh branding. Breaking up the look is red accents on the Nike-branded tongue tag and heel tab. Switching things up from the standard releases, this pair is equipped with ribbon shoelaces, a silver satin sock liner, a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

As of now, an official release date for this women’s exclusive “College Navy” Nike Dunk Low has yet to be announced by Nike, but Noir Fonce confirms that the shoe will launch on Feb. 25 for $100.

Nike Dunk Low Women’s “College Navy”

Release Date: 02/25/2021

Color: College Navy/Wolf Grey-University Red

Style #: DD1768-400

Price: $100

Image via Nike

