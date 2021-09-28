Not only does the arrival of fall and winter include frigid temperatures, it also means that the hours of daylight will get increasingly shorter. And soon, Nike will celebrate the shortest day of the year with an upcoming release of the ever-popular Dunk Low.

Official Nike product images have surfaced of a new Dunk Low style that appears to take inspiration from the winter solstice. The upper combines the hues of pink and orange including graphics of sun rays embroidered throughout the panels. The tongue tag of the left shoe also features the Dec. 21, 2021 date, which is one of the two dates (the other being Dec. 22) when the winter solstice occurs. The bold execution continues with a red sockliner along with graphics of the sunset embroidered on the heel counter. Completing the look is the standard white midsole while the outsole is dressed in orange.

As of now, the release details for this “Winter Solstice” Nike Dunk Low have yet to be announced by the brand but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike