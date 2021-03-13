The Nike Dunk lineup for this year is continuing to expand with reports of a “University Blue” colorway set to hit retail soon.

Newly leaked images from @Brandon1an show a detailed look at the latest Dunk Low. Not to be mistaken for the women’s exclusive “Coast” iteration that dropped last month, this “University Blue” make-up replaces the gold hits on the tongue tag and heel tab. What’s similar is the two-tone color blocking, as well as the white leather base and University Blue covering the overlay panels, the Swoosh, shoelaces, and outsole.

As of now, there’s currently no confirmed release date for this “University Blue” Dunk Low, but expect additional details to arrive in the weeks ahead.

Nike Dunk Low “University Blue”

Release Date: 2021

Color: White/University Blue/White

Style #: DD1391-102

Price: $100

Image via Brandon1an

