In addition to Kasina’s two-shoe Dunk collab that dropped last year, there’s another South Korean-themed Nike Dunk coming soon. Next up is the pair pictured here that’s arriving this month.

According to the Swoosh, this Nike Dunk Low “Seoul” celebrates the country’s National Liberation Day, which is observed annually on Aug. 15. The color scheme directly references the South Korean flag known as taegeukgi. The colors of white, black, blue and red come together to symbolize harmony with the Nike branding on the heel tab appearing in Korean. The shoes also come with separate red and blue shoelaces in addition to the default white pair.

As of now, it appears that the “Seoul” Nike Dunk Low will only be releasing through SNKRS Korea via a draw on Aug. 12, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments when they become available.

Image via Nike

